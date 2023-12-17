Soulja Boy Feels Chrisean Rock’s Wrath As Blueface Beef Heats Up

The discourse between Blueface and Soulja Boy erupted last week after the latter claimed he could beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle.

Soulja Boy responded to Blueface in a recent Instagram Live video, claiming he was going to “beat his a##.” On Sunday (December 17), Chrisean Rock addressed Soulja Boy’s rant, saying, “Hey Soulja Boy, you need a career, so you volunteer to join the circus ’cause you need clout. He’s a clown. You’s a b####. You don’t even look the same no more, bro.”

In another clip, Rock is posted up at a local church, where she hops on Instagram Live once again to call him out.

“Hey Soulja Boy, you can keep me out of the little mix,” she says. “Y’all need to go to church. That’s y’all muthaf###in’ problem. Y’all ain’t at church this fine morning. Praise the Lord. You need to leave me out the mix. Who’s getting f’ed? Leave me out the group chat, OK? Today I was just focused on the Lord this morning.”

Chrisean telling soulja boy that he need to go to church Meanwhile this stud is cussing 🤬 in the house of the lordtt 💀🔫 pic.twitter.com/2rLOaE8Xpp — karma (@kazikarma_) December 17, 2023

The discourse between Blueface and Soulja Boy erupted last week after the latter claimed he could beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle.

“You gonna perform bust down ‘Thotiana’ five times in a row,” Soulja said. “Cut it out, n#### … I got songs with 50 Cent, all types of s###. Like bro, do you really know my catalog? C’mon, bruh. N#### don’t make me go in the vault. N####, I’ll get to pulling out s### with Bow Wow and s### … I’ll get to pulling out s### with Yo Gotti, pulling out s### with Game. You know how many songs I got? Buddy, I’ll get to pulling out s### with Snoop Dogg.”

Blueface was initially asked about battling Soulja Boy in an interview with Funny Marco to which he replied, “I’d outperform anybody, hit for hit.” Soulja Boy couldn’t believe Blueface was being serious. He retorted, “N####, I’ll pull Nicki Minaj on the stage. We get to screaming, ‘Yas, b####, yas.’ N####, I’ll pull Drake on the stage. We get to screaming, ‘N####, we made it.’ Blueface, what the f###? Get me off this live, bruh. That n#### had to be playing.”

Soulja Boy wasn’t done there. He continued in another video talking about how Blueface’s life is consumed by “b####es.” He said, “I am not Lil Baby, I’m not any of these p#### a## n####s. What the f###? I don’t give a f### if you was trolling or not. You lame as f###. ou can’t f### with me. You going out sad every day about some b####es. Get the f### off my dick.”

Watch the clip below.