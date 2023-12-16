Soulja Boy Demands Battle With Blueface: “I Will Not Be Disrespected”

Blueface claimed he could beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle, which caught the attention of the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” creator. The multi-platinum-selling rapper dismissed Blueface’s ability to win such a battle in a rant on Instagram Live.
“You gonna perform bust down ‘Thotiana’ five times in a row,” Soulja said. “Cut it out, n#### … I got songs with 50 Cent, all types of s###. Like bro, do you really know my catalog? C’mon, bruh.”
He continued, “N#### don’t make me go in the vault. N####, I’ll get to pulling out s### with Bow Wow and s### … I’ll get to pulling out s### with Yo Gotti, pulling out s### with Game. You know how many songs I got? Buddy, I’ll get to pulling out s### with Snoop Dogg.”
Blueface was asked about battling Soulja in a sit-down conversation with Funny Marco. Blueface referred to himself as a “professional performer” capable of beating Soulja.
“I’d outperform anybody, hit for hit,” Blueface told Marco.
Soulja could not believe Blueface was being serious. The Atlanta-bred artist rattled off his various collabs in reaction to Blueface’s comments.
“N####, I’ll pull Nicki Minaj on the stage,” Soulja said. “We get to screaming, ‘Yas, b####, yas.’ N####, I’ll pull Drake on the stage. We get to screaming, ‘N####, we made it.’ Blueface, what the f###? Get me off this live, bruh. That n#### had to be playing.”
Soulja wanted his own interview with Marco and a Verzuz battle against Blueface. Soulja said he “will not be disrespected on this internet like this.”
“Ain’t no f###### way this n#### just play—man, come on, man,” he told his viewers. “I’ll bring the Migos on the stage. What the f###? Set this f###### Verzuz up. Set this s### up. On God, f### this s###.”
Listen to his diatribe below.