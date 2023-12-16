Soulja Boy Demands Battle With Blueface: “I Will Not Be Disrespected”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy responded after Blueface claimed he could beat the Atlanta-bred rapper in a potential Verzuz battle.

Blueface claimed he could beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle, which caught the attention of the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” creator. The multi-platinum-selling rapper dismissed Blueface’s ability to win such a battle in a rant on Instagram Live.

“You gonna perform bust down ‘Thotiana’ five times in a row,” Soulja said. “Cut it out, n#### … I got songs with 50 Cent, all types of s###. Like bro, do you really know my catalog? C’mon, bruh.”

He continued, “N#### don’t make me go in the vault. N####, I’ll get to pulling out s### with Bow Wow and s### … I’ll get to pulling out s### with Yo Gotti, pulling out s### with Game. You know how many songs I got? Buddy, I’ll get to pulling out s### with Snoop Dogg.”

Blueface was asked about battling Soulja in a sit-down conversation with Funny Marco. Blueface referred to himself as a “professional performer” capable of beating Soulja.

“I’d outperform anybody, hit for hit,” Blueface told Marco.

Soulja could not believe Blueface was being serious. The Atlanta-bred artist rattled off his various collabs in reaction to Blueface’s comments.

“N####, I’ll pull Nicki Minaj on the stage,” Soulja said. “We get to screaming, ‘Yas, b####, yas.’ N####, I’ll pull Drake on the stage. We get to screaming, ‘N####, we made it.’ Blueface, what the f###? Get me off this live, bruh. That n#### had to be playing.”

Soulja wanted his own interview with Marco and a Verzuz battle against Blueface. Soulja said he “will not be disrespected on this internet like this.”

“Ain’t no f###### way this n#### just play—man, come on, man,” he told his viewers. “I’ll bring the Migos on the stage. What the f###? Set this f###### Verzuz up. Set this s### up. On God, f### this s###.”

Listen to his diatribe below.