4Batz Denies Having Problem With Drake After Deleting Tweet About Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Act II: Date @ 8” performer addresses the speculation that he’s beefing with the OVO Sound boss.

Music industry newcomer 4Batz found himself in the middle of the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar feud. The 20-year-old Texan recently worked with one of the lyrical combatants.

4Batz featured Drake on a remix of his song “Act II: Date @ 8” which came out in March. As Drizzy’s battle with Kendrick Lamar heated up, Batz released the U Made Me a St4r mixtape.

U Made Me a St4r arrived on the same day as two Kendrick Lamar diss tracks (“6:16 in LA” and meet the grahams”) as well as a response record from Drake (“Family Matters”).

“Yo @kendricklamar I just dropped my tape my n#### can I get 24hrs at least [crying laughing emojis],” 4Batz wrote in a now-deleted tweet. His decision to remove the post raised some social media users’ eyebrows.

“Something DEFINITELY happened between 4Batz and Drake. He signed to OVO in March for a one EP deal… The EP just dropped and not only is it NOT distributed through OVO, but the Drake remix is not on it and Kanye is. Then he just tweeted that to Kendrick just now? Yeah, it’s beef,” podcaster Marisa Mendez tweeted.

U Made Me a St4r hit DSPs via Larry Jackson’s gamma media company. Drake’s longtime rival, Kanye West, appeared on the project’s “Act III: On God? (She Like)” remix.

After fans began questioning the current status of his relationship with Drake, 4Batz responded to the speculation. He tweeted, “I ain’t got no problem wit dat n####, I got the number 1 mixtape in the WORLD and it’s not even [an] album.”