Chrisean Rock Accuses Blueface Of Being Bisexual: “I Don’t Want No Fruity Loop Raising My Kid”

The ‘Crazy In Love’ star doubles down on her accusations.

The ongoing saga involving Chrisean Rock and Blueface continues to play out in front of the world. The latest round in the former couple’s public feud included Chrisean accusing her ex-boyfriend of being part of the LGBTQ community.

After the reality show stars threw shots at each other online over the weekend, Chrisean Rock had more to say about the situation. The Baltimore native went on Instagram Live to blast the suspected father of her newborn child.

“Let’s talk about what I saw in his search history. I was going to keep it to myself,” Chrisean Rock said about Blueface. She added, “I don’t know if he’s taking d### in the butt. I don’t know why you’re watching gay p###.”

Chrisean Rock continued, “I’m glad you don’t want to be my baby daddy. I don’t want no fruity loop raising my kid, respectfully. I’m sorry. I apologize because I’m attached to a f###### weirdo that says weirdo s### online that doesn’t make sense.”

On Sunday (December 10), Blueface shared an X post claiming Chrisean Rock had sex with Offset, Cardi B’s currently estranged husband. Offset denied sleeping with Chrisean. Blueface later deleted those tweets.

However, another Blueface post about Chrisean Rock is still on his X page. A December 9th tweet featured the Crazy In Love cast member denying Rock gave birth to his third child.

“Tell me why I snook [a] swab, this [baby’]s DNA test results came in… I am not the father, smh. It’s a bitter [sweet] feeling [because] I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest. Thank you, Jesus.”