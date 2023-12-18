Blueface Goes Hunting For Soulja Boy As Beef Escalates

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface claimed he could beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle, which led to the two beefing on social media.

Blueface said Soulja Boy never showed up to a proposed location for a fight on Sunday night (December 17). The two continually bickered on social media as their beef heated up over the weekend. Blueface filmed himself walking around the streets looking for Soulja on Instagram Live before calling out his foe on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“We all knew he wouldn’t show,” Blueface wrote.“Like I said he never came what type n#### say send the pin…you send the pin…now it’s not on my terms [and] place this man back peddling so bad. I thought you slid thru an I wasn’t there.”

Soulja claimed he would not fight on Blueface’s terms. Soulja accused Blueface of orchestrating a setup designed to get the police involved.

“I’m the slapping the s### out u and punching on u on my terms,” Soulja wrote. “B#### who said u run s### and get to pick the time and place don’t worry it’s on the way. Now stop tweeting about me b4 I pop out tonight and we slid thru u wasn’t there prolly had 12 waiting on us. Blue butt wanna play police games say less.”

Blueface fired back, “Soulja boy is a mark scared to pull up to a kids park in the suburbs,” he wrote. “Lmk yo terms an conditions lil bro I show you how it’s pose to go I pull up where ever you feel safe at? Lmk please. less talking more action let’s get this out the way. I already f##### his Bm so if he don’t wanna even the score I just take the W I guess. I’m none like these other n##### Soulja been into it wit I’m still up looking for cuz.”

Soulja’s issues with Blueface were originally based on music, but the beef quickly became personal. Blueface claimed he could beat Soulja in a Verzuz battle in an interview with Funny Marco. Soulja reacted with disbelief and demanded a battle on Friday (December 15). Lines were crossed over the weekend when the two faced off on Instagram Live.

Blueface said he had sex with Soulja’s baby mama the day before her baby shower during their livestreamed confrontation. Threats were made as the rappers argued for more than 40 minutes.

Watch their Instagram Live clash below.