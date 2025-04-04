Wale & Azealia Banks Trade Insults In Heated Online Exchange

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wale and Azealia Banks clashed online after his cryptic post sparked a string of insults and controversial remarks from the rapper-singer.

The rapper tweeted, “I’m not sellin my soul. I’m not playin them other games either .. ain’t no ‘era’ I ain’t never stopped…hope this helps wit the nostalgia bait.”

However, Banks took the post as an opportunity to tear into Wale’s career and persona.

She responded with a blunt dismissal of Wale’s catalog. “N#### the only hot song you ever made is ‘ridin in that black joint,'” she began. “It’s no shade.”

Banks didn’t stop there, adding, “But ur rap swag and delivery and persona got something off in a very generic type of way. It’s highkey cause u African no shade. U shoulda been African T-pain.”

Wale fired back with sarcasm, referencing a festival lineup featuring T-Pain and poking fun at her critique. “The chicken butcher lady sayin my only hit is off a video game I never played before is funny af,” he joked. “I don’t even think that song is on dsp. We Stan.”

He continued, “My favorite thing on this app is you tellin everybody what they should be doing…life is hard af and yet you find time to tell everybody everywhere all the time how to do things … you are way too kind to us.”

Azealia Banks Claims Wale Is “Jealous” Of Her

That only fueled Banks further. She accused Wale of having a “period panty fetish” and called him a “dumb colonized Nigerian,” claiming his music lacked impact because he tried to appear non-threatening to white producers.

She also said he was “jealous” of her and labeled him an “obligatory black rap sidekick doing trash remixes” for pop stars like Lily Allen and Lady Gaga.

The feud took a darker turn when Banks used a homophobic slur, calling Wale a “flaming homosexual,” a comment that quickly drew backlash and reignited criticism over her long history of making anti-LGBTQ remarks.

Wale wrapped up the exchange by brushing off her tirade, saying her commentary sounded like “if chat gpt and pitchfork had a baby.”