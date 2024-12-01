Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence To Become In-Laws After Kids Get Engaged

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy’s engagement are uniting the legendary comedy families of Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy.

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy’s long-standing friendship is becoming a family bond now that their children, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, are preparing to tie the knot.

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram, sharing a romantic and sentimental glimpse into Eric’s proposal, complete with candlelight and roses.

“We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” they wrote in a caption accompanying the photos.

Jasmin, 27, and Eric, 34, have been publicly dating since 2021, frequently celebrating their partnership on social media with heartfelt posts.

The upcoming union has sparked excitement among fans, imagining the comedic crossover between the legendary actors at family gatherings.

Lawrence, 58, touched on the engagement earlier this year with his trademark humor, joking, “Eddie said I had to pay for it,” during an interview about their children’s relationship going to the next level.

Murphy, 62, also shared his thoughts in a separate interview, praising the young couple.

“They’re both beautiful; they look amazing together,” he said. Reflecting on the comedic genes in their family trees, Murphy quipped, “If they ever get married and have a child, I am expecting the child to be funny.”

Eric Murphy, one of Eddie Murphy’s 10 children, is the actor’s oldest son. The Hollywood legend has a sprawling family that includes nine other children and one grandchild.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Lawrence, the oldest daughter of the “Bad Boys” actor and his ex-wife Patricia Southall, has also been in the public eye thanks to her father’s Hollywood reputation.