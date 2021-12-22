Eleven Songs From Juice WRLD’s ‘Fighting Demons’ Album Debut On The Hot 100

The late Midwesterner’s fans continue to stream and buy his work.

Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins passed away two years ago, but his music is still impacting the world. The posthumous Fighting Demons album arrived on December 10.

Fighting Demons debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 119,000 first-week units. Tracks off Juice WRLD’s fourth studio LP also invaded Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

Eleven Fighting Demons songs premiered on the Hot 100 this week. “Girl of My Dreams” with Suga of BTS became the project’s highest-peaking new record on the latest chart by landing at #29.

.@JuiceWorlddd debuts 11 songs on this week's #Hot100:



#29, Girl of My Dreams w/ #SUGA

#34, Burn

#56, Feline w/ @Polo_Capalot & @trippieredd

#63, Rockstar In His Prime

#64, You Wouldn't Understand

#75 Doom

#76 Go Hard

#80 Not Enough

#86 From My Window

#87 Relocate

#98 Feel Alone — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 22, 2021

In addition, “Already Dead” re-entered the Hot 100 rankings. The song currently sits at #54 in its fourth charting week after rising all the way to #20 in November.

Juice WRLD now has 69 career entries on the Hot 100. Nine of his songs reached the Top 10 region. 2018’s “Lucid Dreams” is the Chicago native’s highest-charting song. It peaked at #2.

Prior to Fighting Demons hitting DSPs, Juice WRLD released the 3x-Platinum Goodbye & Good Riddance in 2018 and the 2x-Platinum Death Race for Love in 2019. His first posthumous album, 2020’s Death Race for Love, is certified 2x-Platinum.

The Fighting Demons album arrived alongside an HBO documentary titled Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss. Juice WRLD’s musical protégé The Kid Laroi appeared in the film to talk about his mentor’s final moments. The doc also features Lil Bibby, Polo G, G Herbo, Cole Bennett, and Juice’s loved ones.