The Kid Laroi Reflects On Juice WRLD’s Final Moments Before His Death

Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins passed away on December 8, 2019. A medical examiner determined the 21-year-old rising music star died as a result of toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system.

Juice WRLD was pronounced dead at a local Chicago-area hospital after law enforcement officials boarded the rapper’s jet at Midway International Airport. The “Lucid Dreams” rhymer reportedly ingested pills around the time of the airplane search.

Before Juice WRLD lost his life, the Grade A Productions label representative was instrumental in introducing The Kid Laroi. The Australian rapper/singer addressed his connection with Juice WRLD on records like “Tell Me Why” and “Go.”

In addition, The Kid Laroi took part in the HBO documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss. The award-winning film captured the Chicago native during the last years of his life. It includes never-before-seen footage and numerous industry interviews.

“I remember walking off [the plane] and seeing through the window all the police,” recalled The Kid Laroi about the day of Juice WRLD’s death. “I was thinking, ‘What the f###?’ They said, ‘Everybody get your passport out.’ I was sitting down [on the plane], and Juice was sitting across from me.”

The Kid Laroi added, “I kinda froze because I didn’t really know what the f### I could do to help him. We were all just sitting there panicking like, ‘What the f###?’ We just thought he was having a seizure. Then blood just started coming out his mouth and his nose. Everybody obviously started freaking out way more.”

Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss debuted on HBO Max on December 16. The Tommy Oliver-directed documentary concluded the streamer’s weekly Music Box series which also featured Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Jagged, DMX: Don’t Try To Understand, Listening to Kenny G, and Mr. Saturday Night.