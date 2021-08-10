The Kid LAROI Celebrates Making It Big In America As “Stay” Goes No. 1

“This is not only a big moment for me, but a really big moment for Australia.”

Indigenous Australian Charlton “The Kid LAROI” Howard currently has the #1 song in the United States. “Stay” with Justin Bieber climbed to the top spot on Billboard‘s latest Hot 100 chart.

The Kid LAROI took the opportunity to celebrate earning his first Number One on his verified Instagram account. The 17-year-old Lil Bibby protégé wrote:

WOAH. number f###### 1!!! first of all, thank you to every single one of you mfs for streaming, buying and supporting the fuuuuck out of this record & thank you to my brother @justinbieber for being apart of this and going so hard for me constantly. this is not only a big moment for me, but a really big moment for Australia. growing up all I ever wanted to do was “make it big” in America and show everyone what we have to offer. it’s been a while since I’ve been back home because of COVID but truuust me I been there in spirit lol. I wanna take this moment to give a shoutout to a couple of other upcoming Australian artists and put you all in tune — they’re next!!!! @sadboysahxl @blessedtunes @onefour_official @youngnlipz I LOVE YOU I LOVE I LOVE YOU ALL FAM AND AGAIN THANK YOU SO F##### MUCH. NONE OF WHAT I DO IS POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU!!!!😭😭🖤 @thekidlaroi Instagram

“Stay” pulled in 30.9 million streams in the most recent tracking week. The single has now spent a third non-consecutive week at #1 on the Streaming Songs chart. “Stay” is also in the Top 5 on the Digital Song Sale chart (14,400 downloads).

Last week, The Kid LAROI also scored his first #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with the F*ck Love commercial mixtape. LAROI now joins Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and Polo G as the only acts to lead both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 in 2021.

Elsewhere on this week’s Hot 100 rankings, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” featuring DaBaby climbed from #5 to #3. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA held steady at #6.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” dropped five positions to #7. Lil Nas X has another Top 10 entry with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” at #8. The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” jumps back into the Top 10 at #10.