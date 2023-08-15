Elliott Wilson Talks Apologizing To Drake For Calling Him Out Over Interviews

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drizzy’s highly publicized sit-down with Bobbi Althoff has been taken off the internet.

The public back-and-forth between Hip Hop journalist Elliott Wilson and Hip Hop superstar Drake seems to be cooling off. Wilson sat down with DJ Akademiks to discuss his short-lived feud with the Canadian rapper.

Elliott Wilson’s issues with Drake began when the former XXL editor-in-chief commented on the OVO founder’s interview with social media personality Bobbi Althoff. Wilson called out the “comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture.”

Drake fired back on Instagram, writing, “Lol man s#### on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud 😂😂😂😂just admit the youth took over, big dog 🤣🤣🤣.”

During his conversation with Akademiks on the Off The Record podcast, Elliott Wilson admitted to offering Drake a mea culpa. The 52-year-old media figure explained why he made amends with the chart-topping recording artist.

“People clown people in Hip Hop if they apologize,” stated Wilson. I apologized to Drake because we have a great rapport. He’s been respectful. He’s given me more interviews than anybody. I’ve had six interviews with him.”

Wilson also offered, “Drake and I built something to the point where I should’ve at least let him know my feelings before I aired it out to the public. I should’ve owed him that respect. I would’ve did it with [Jay-Z], and I owe him that. That’s why I was wrong.”

Those sentiments appear to be different from what Elliott Wilson had to say immediately after Drake shot back at him on social media. At the time, Wilson tweeted a screenshot of Drake’s Instagram comment with a caption that read, “Oh, it’s go time? Cool.”

In the end, the interview that apparently ignited the online exchanges between Drake and Elliott Wilson is no longer available. Bobbi Althoff took down her viral The Really Good Podcast conversation with the Her Loss album creator. Reports also claim Althoff and Drake unfollowed each other on Instagram.