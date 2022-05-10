Elon Musk Intends To Unban Donald Trump From Twitter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk, who reached a deal to buy Twitter in April, said he’d reverse the social media platform’s banning of Donald Trump.

Elon Musk plans to end Twitter’s ban on Donald Trump.

The soon-to-be owner of Twitter discussed the social media platform’s ban on the former president in an interview with the Financial Times. Elon Musk confirmed he’d allow Donald Trump back on Twitter while discussing his aversion to bans.

“I would reverse the permaban,” he said. “I don’t own Twitter yet, so this is not like a thing that will definitely happen. Because what if I don’t own Twitter?”

Elon Musk claimed there were better ways to deal with Donald Trump’s incendiary behavior on social media. The Tesla CEO suggested timeouts or suspensions instead of a permanent ban.

“I think permabans fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion,” he said. “I think it was a morally bad decision [to ban Trump] … If there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should be either deleted or made invisible, and a temporary suspension is appropriate. But not a permanent ban.”

Elon Musk reached a deal to buy Twitter in April. The multibillionaire agreed to purchase the social media platform for approximately $44 billion.

Donald Trump previously claimed he wouldn’t return to Twitter even if Elon Musk owned it. The twice-impeachment ex-president insisted he’ll stick with his Truth Social app.