Elon Musk Slams Jennifer Lopez For Not Warning People About Diddy

Elon Musk criticized Jennifer Lopez, questioning why she never spoke out about Sean “Diddy” Combs after speaking against Donald Trump at a political rally.

Elon Musk took a swipe at Jennifer Lopez’s credibility, raising questions about her moral authority after her recent political speech.

Musk’s remarks came during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he responded to comments Lopez made at a rally in support of Kamala Harris.

The singer and actress urged the crowd not to vote for Donald Trump, stating the former president has “consistently worked to divide us.”

Lopez also referenced comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial anti-Latino remarks at a Trump event, saying, “It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

Musk, however, questioned Lopez’s decision to speak out against Trump, pointing to her past relationship with music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

During his podcast appearance, he argued her moral positioning might be flawed due to her silence on accusations surrounding Diddy.

“J.Lo was like his ex-girlfriend, and now all of a sudden, she’s warning people about Trump,” Musk said. “How many people did she warn about Diddy? Oh, zero. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO didn’t stop there, remarking on allegations that have long surrounded Combs within the music industry.

“People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was, like, abusing, you know, kids basically, and yet they still fed him kids. Where’s the accountability?” Musk added.

Lopez dated Combs from 1999 to 2001 during both their meteoric rises to fame.

To date, she has not publicly addressed recent reports or legal accusations surrounding Combs.

The rapper and entrepreneur has faced serious charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and the transportation of individuals with intent to engage in prostitution, though Lopez’s connection to these controversies remains absent.

Musk’s comments draw attention to the broader tension between celebrity activism and public accountability.

His critique of Lopez’s political statements raises the question of whether those in the public eye are held to consistent standards based on their past associations, or if selective outrage clouds real issues at hand.