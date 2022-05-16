AllHipHop

Elon Musk Issues Reply To Snoop Dogg’s Offer To Buy Twitter

Snoop Dogg and Elon Musk
By: AllHipHop StaffCategory: News

Elon Musk has replied to Snoop Dogg’s hilarious offer to step in and buy Twitter, now that the deal is on hold! Read more!

Snoop Dogg’s suggestion that he might buy Twitter hasn’t gone unnoticed by the platform’s soon-to-be owner Elon Musk.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper responded to news that Musk’s bid to purchase the site is “temporarily on hold” by telling his 20.1 million followers: “May have 2 buy Twitter now.”

He even went on to list his new board of directors as “Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC”, before detailing the changes he would make to Twitter, saying, “First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is bulls**t.”

He added: “Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say ‘Hello’. Nah f**k those bots.”

And it seems Elon Musk was impressed by the hypothetical situation, quickly replying with two flame emojis.

Much to fans delight, Snoop Dogg wrote back. “You bring the fire I’ll bring the smoke!!” he penned, along with a fire and a puff of smoke emoji.