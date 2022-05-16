Elon Musk Issues Reply To Snoop Dogg’s Offer To Buy Twitter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk has replied to Snoop Dogg’s hilarious offer to step in and buy Twitter, now that the deal is on hold! Read more!

Snoop Dogg’s suggestion that he might buy Twitter hasn’t gone unnoticed by the platform’s soon-to-be owner Elon Musk.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper responded to news that Musk’s bid to purchase the site is “temporarily on hold” by telling his 20.1 million followers: “May have 2 buy Twitter now.”

May have 2 buy Twitter now. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

He even went on to list his new board of directors as “Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC”, before detailing the changes he would make to Twitter, saying, “First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is bulls**t.”

He added: “Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say ‘Hello’. Nah f**k those bots.”

And it seems Elon Musk was impressed by the hypothetical situation, quickly replying with two flame emojis.

Much to fans delight, Snoop Dogg wrote back. “You bring the fire I’ll bring the smoke!!” he penned, along with a fire and a puff of smoke emoji.

You bring the fire I’ll bring the smoke!! 🔥💨 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 15, 2022