Snoop Dogg Considers Buying Twitter If Elon Musk Won’t

Snoop Dogg contemplated buying Twitter if Elon Musk drops out of a $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform.

Elon Musk claimed the $44 billion deal is temporarily on hold on Friday (May 13). Snoop Dogg reacted in a series of Twitter posts, suggesting himself as a potential buyer.

Elon Musk claimed the $44 billion deal is temporarily on hold on Friday (May 13). Snoop Dogg reacted in a series of Twitter posts, suggesting himself as a potential buyer.

“May have 2 buy Twitter now,” Snoop Dogg wrote. “Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC.”

Snoop Dogg added, “First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is b#######. Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say ‘Hello.’ Nah f### those bots.”

Elon Musk agreed to purchase Twitter in April. The deal included a $1 billion reverse termination fee.

The multibillionaire revealed the deal’s on hold due to concerns about bot accounts. He insisted he’s “still committed to [the] acquisition.”

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” he tweeted, prompting Snoop Dogg’s comments.

Donald Trump, who’s currently banned from Twitter, said Elon Musk won’t buy the social media platform for “such a ridiculous price.” Elon Musk previously indicated he would unban the ex-president if he becomes Twitter’s owner.