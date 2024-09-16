AllHipHop

Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With Controversial Tweet Following Donald Trump Incident 

Elon Musk was trending following his shocking tweet in the wake of what the FBI called an apparent “attempted assassination” of Donald Trump. 

Elon Musk is coming under fire with critics calling for him to be stripped of his security clearance and deported following a bizarre tweet in the wake of Donald Trump being targeted in an apparent “attempted assassination,” the second in two months. 

The Republican presidential nominee was reportedly targeted while playing golf at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday (September 15). Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw revealed his office was alerted to the incident at 1:30 p.m. ET after the Secret Service fired at a man armed with a rifle. Secret Service agents spotted the man hiding after noticing a rifle peeking through the bushes along the perimeter of the golf club. 

An agent fired at the suspect, who dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV. He was later detained by law enforcement in a neighboring county. The FBI said it is “investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.” The Trump campaign noted the former President is “safe and unharmed” following the incident. 

Elon Musk shared his reaction on his social media platform X (Twitter).  He responded to a tweet, asking, “Why they want to kill Donald Trump?” Musk replied, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.” 

Elon Musk Deletes Post Amid Backlash

Social media users swiftly condemned Musk’s post, and #DeportElonMusk began trending. Musk later deleted his post amid the backlash, claiming it was a joke. 

“Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏,” he wrote. “Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text.” 

Nonetheless, users failed to see the funny side and called for Elon Musk to be stripped of his security clearance. Check out some of the reactions below.  