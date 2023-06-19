Email Reveals Lawyer Didn’t Want To Blame Kelsey Harris In Tory Lanez’s Shooting Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

First lawyer stepped away from the case because she did not believe they should blame Kelsey, Meg’s friend.

The internet seems to be reeling after an alleged email from Tory Lanez’s first lawyer, dated November 21, 2022, has emerged. The screenshot of the email was posted by “Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff.” In the correspondence, it shows attorney Shawn Holley was “not comfortable” using Megan the Stallion’s former friend as the scapegoat in the Canadian recording artist’s murder trial.

The subject title for the email says, “CONFIDENTIAL/ ATTORNEY-CLIENT COMMUNICATION.” In the body, the lawyer said, “Tory, As we discussed on Saturday, I am not comfortable advancing the ‘Kelsie Defense’, primarily because I don’t find it to be a viable strategy. I don’t believe my position will change unless Quan is persuasive in the preview of his testimony and you are persuasive under mock cross-examination by George and/or Lisa.”

Holley continued, “Even if both of those benchmarks (Quan/you) were satisfied, I am still not certain that I would be willing to go forward. In light of that, you should discuss with George [Mgdesyan, the other attorney at the firm] his willingness and ability to move forward with that defense and if he can do so by the trial date (December 6). I will help him get up to speed, if that is something you/he are interested in.”

As reported by AllHipHop, Lanez was under investigation for shooting the Houston rapper in her feet. Mgdesyan did go along with the strategy and Holley was removed from the case.

Despite Holley’s uncertainty the strategy would work, he argued Kelsey Harris shot her friend five times in a jealous fit with a semi-automatic firearm around 4:25 a.m. on July 12, 2020. The “WAP” co-artist was later hospitalized, where bullet fragments in both feet were removed by surgeons.

The jury deliberated for seven hours over two days before convicting Lanez last December of first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Now, Lanez is waiting for his sentencing which is scheduled for August 7.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford will determine his fate. He’s currently looking at 13 years in prison.