Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex Bestie Messed Up Big Time In Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion’s trial is going into the fifth day, her friend made it super hard for Tory Lanez today!

The trial of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continued doing today – 4th day. There was more damning evidence that Tory Lanez did, in fact, shoot his former sex partner. But, there was an interesting development that no one really saw.

Her friend Kelsey Nicole decides to admit some thing that I had long forgotten. She wrote a rap song dissing her friend. “Bussin Black” came out in 2020. This was after the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. However, when asked about the lyrics, Megan‘s former best friend didn’t seem to have a clue about what she had previously said in the song.

On top of that, it really seems like the friend perjured herself on the stand. And the judge reminded her her “immunity” does not allow her to lie. In fact, it negates it. Also, she has repeatedly said she doesn’t remember things. However, we know that she probably does! She simply doesn’t want to admit to anything on the stand. Right now, it seems to look like she might be in jeopardy of being guilty of something.

She says that they had been drinking a lot of alcohol that night and didn’t remember a lot. In a text message, she definitely said that “Tory shot Meg.” Not good. Right now Tory Lanez faces 25+ years in jail, deportation, and even more. I’m thinking she needs to remember some things. Even if he’s guilty, just speak the truth! Brooooooooos and girls, stay in school, study business and learn a trade. If you rap, be like J. Cole and Kendrick. Don’t be scared! You can do it!!

Kelsey Nicole better keep using the fifth amendment!

Here are the lyrics to “Bussin Back” if you wanted them.

Who I’m taking shots at? B####, I’m busting you (Brrat, get money)

I’m talking to that same b#### that crashed that boat on 42 (Get money, huh)

It’s a shame we here today, truth be told, it’s ’cause of you (Get money, b####)

Couldn’t control your little feelings, look what dick is costing you

It was all good, yeah, about a week ago (About a week ago)

Shout out Bobby Shmurda but this b#### is really tweaking, bro

If I was the one with the gun you would’ve heard about a murder (R.I.P.)

Said her back was turned but that girl know who really hurt her (I ain’t hurt you, b####)

Never been a jealous friend and the people really know it (Nah never been)

If you would’vе kept it silent then I would’vе been told it (B####)

See I really thought I knew you, thought that you would keep it G

If you wanna talk gangsta, b####, I’m really from the street

Imagine lying to the D.A. saying I took some hush money (Huh?)

Put a muzzle on your friends, y’all acting like some crash dummies (Skrrt)

Got my chain snatched? Damn, here you go lying

To be an A-list celeb, you doing too much trying

Where I get this money from? B####, you knew I was a hustler

Way she did 1501, should’ve knew I couldn’t trust her

Protect black women, huh? But you sending threats to me

Damn, I thought that you was solid, now the joke’s on me

Damn, I ain’t wanna have to do this but you steady shooting shots (Brrt, brrt)

Dez said if I spoke that a sex tape could drop

Was never supposed to be against each other, this what y’all made it (Ah)

I’ma still live it up, yeah, I know y’all really hate it (Ha)

Sucking dick behind my back, who really on they knees?

You an overachiever, all you do is suck seed

Claiming you a pimp, huh? But you slippin’ on your mackin’ (Damn)

Are you lying to your label? Do they really know what happened?

(Who shot ya?) ‘Cause you know it wasn’t me

I was 10 toes down whenever you had beef

It’s a g####### shame

All you had to do was clear your best friend’s name (Yup)

All you had to do was keep it real and stay the same (Ah)

But you switched up on me for the money and the fame

Who shot you?