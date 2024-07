Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem has finally announced the release date for his next album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

In an Instagram post he shared on Monday (July 1), the diamond-selling rapper revealed the project, his official follow-up to 2020’s Music to be Murdered By, will arrive on Friday (July 12). He wrote in the caption, “OH SH*T!!! THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE) 7/12!!!”

Eminem announced The Death of Slim Shady in April. The album marks a dramatic shift as Eminem seems to be putting his infamous alter ego, Slim Shady, to rest. The announcement came with a crime-show-themed teaser trailer, which explores Slim Shady’s demise. The clip also starred 50 Cent, who expresses his apprehension about the character’s chaotic nature​.

The album’s promotional materials suggest a retrospective and final farewell to the Slim Shady persona, which Eminem used to channel his more controversial and provocative thoughts. Fans can anticipate a blend of introspection and classic Eminem bravado, as he reconciles with his past through this symbolic “death” of his alter ego. Dr. Dre is also set to make an appearance, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project​.

Eminem dropped the lead single from The Death of Slim Shady on May 3. The song features a blend of nostalgia and fresh commentary, incorporating elements from his past hits like “Without Me” and sampling Steve Miller Band’s “Abracadabra.” The music video is packed with celebrity appearances, including Dr. Dre, Pete Davidson, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Shane Gillis. The video creatively mirrors the comic book style of his earlier work, featuring a younger version of Eminem interacting with his current self, highlighting the theme of bridging past and present​.

“Houdini” quickly gained commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the UK singles chart and reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it has one of his highest-charting singles in recent years. The video has amassed more than 95 million YouTube views since its release.