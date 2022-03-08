Eminem Breaks RIAA Record For Most Gold & Platinum Certified Singles

Eminem received 73.5 million new certifications from the RIAA, giving him a total of 166 million single certifications in his career.

Eminem achieved another impressive sales feat in his storied career.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Eminem received the most gold and platinum certifications for singles in history. The RIAA announced 73.5 million new certifications for Slim Shady on Tuesday (March 8), giving him a total of 166 million single certifications.

Eminem earned 227.5 million RIAA Awards overall, including 61.5 million album certifications. The Shady Records founder also stands as one of only seven artists with three or more diamond-selling albums.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years,” RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a press release. “With today’s announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program’s history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments. Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!”

Interscope Geffen A&M’s Vice Chairman Steve Berman added, “Interscope joins Aftermath in congratulating Marshall, Paul, and the entire Shady team on this remarkable achievement. It has been an honor to be part of one of the greatest journeys in the history of recorded music. The most beautiful part of this is it feels like the journey has just begun.”

The Gold & Platinum Awards Program was created by the RIAA in 1958. Gold records recognize albums or singles that sell 500,000 units. Platinum acknowledges 1 million units sold.