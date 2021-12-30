Eminem Breaks Spotify Record For Most Albums With 1 Billion Streams

Eminem established a new Spotify record with 11 of his solo albums racking up over 1 billion streams on the widely used DSP.

Eminem added another record to his long list of accomplishments.

According to Chart Data, Slim Shady broke the record for most albums with over 1 billion streams on Spotify. The new benchmark has been set at 11 albums.

Eminem accomplished the feat after his major label debut The Slim Shady LP surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. His longtime manager Paul Rosenberg reacted to the news on Wednesday (December 29).

“Congrats @Eminem!” the former CEO of Def Jam Recordings wrote via Twitter.

Eminem’s albums with over 1 billion streams include 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP, 2002’s The Eminem Show, 2004’s Encore, 2009’s Relapse, 2010’s Recovery, 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2, 2017’s Revival, 2018’s Kamikaze and 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By.

The Shady Records founder’s greatest hits compilation Curtain Call also amassed more than a billion streams on Spotify. His first album, 1996’s Infinite, is not available on the streaming service.

Although Eminem didn’t drop any new project in 2021, fans did get to hear him collaborate with Dr. Dre once again. Their song “Gospel” was featured in Grand Theft Auto Online’s expansion “The Contract” and made available to stream on DSPs.

Listen to “Gospel” below.