Eminem Brings Mom’s Spaghetti Pop-Up To Los Angeles For Super Bowl

Eminem launched a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up in downtown Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI ahead of his performance at the halftime show.

Eminem launched a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up at Uncle Paulie’s Deli in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday (February 9). The pop-up location will be up and running through Sunday (February 13).

The Slim Shady-approved food is also available for delivery in the Los Angeles area. Eminem partnered with Postmates to offer delivery service while Mom’s Spaghetti is in L.A.

Mom’s Spaghetti began as a pop-up at The Shelter, a Detroit music venue, in 2017. Eminem eventually brought it to festivals and served it to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brought some 🍝 w me to LA🌴!! Today thru Game Day we got @momsspaghetti available in LA via @postmates or come down in person to our pop up at Uncle Paulie's in DTLA – https://t.co/EgSgIFHBYK #postmatespartner pic.twitter.com/Y7pPDHLLQ2 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 9, 2022

Last year, Eminem opened a Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit. It was created with the Union Joints restaurant group, which teamed with Slim Shady for his original pop-up.

Eminem will be performing at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday. He’ll be joined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige for a star-studded set at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST. Fans can watch the broadcast on NBC or stream it via Peacock.