Eminem Brings Mom’s Spaghetti Pop-Up To Los Angeles For Super Bowl

Mom’s Spaghetti has arrived in Los Angeles as Eminem gets ready for his halftime performance at the Super Bowl.
Eminem launched a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up at Uncle Paulie’s Deli in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday (February 9). The pop-up location will be up and running through Sunday (February 13).
The Slim Shady-approved food is also available for delivery in the Los Angeles area. Eminem partnered with Postmates to offer delivery service while Mom’s Spaghetti is in L.A.
Mom’s Spaghetti began as a pop-up at The Shelter, a Detroit music venue, in 2017. Eminem eventually brought it to festivals and served it to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, Eminem opened a Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit. It was created with the Union Joints restaurant group, which teamed with Slim Shady for his original pop-up.
Eminem will be performing at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday. He’ll be joined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige for a star-studded set at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST. Fans can watch the broadcast on NBC or stream it via Peacock.