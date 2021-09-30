Eminem Personally Serves Fans at the Launch of “Mom’s Spaghetti”

Eminem has officially opened his “Mom’s Spaghetti” restaurant in his hometown of Detriot and the rapper himself popped out for the grand opening.
Fans were lined up around the block and the first few to arrive were shocked to see the superstar rapper stood at the drive-through.
The lucky ten had Eminem serve up $9 cartons of spaghetti (or $12 with meatballs), $11 “s’ghetti” sandwiches, and $14 cartons of spaghetti with vegan meatballs.
The famously camera-shy rapper also took the opportunity to take some pics with ecstatic fans, one saying it was “the best day of my life.”
Later in the day, Eminem went to his radio station, “Shade 45” on Serius XM radio for an interview with Rude Jude.
“The boss @Eminem stopped by the @AllOutShow on #Shade45 to chop it up w/ @rude_jude about his new restaurant #MomsSpaghetti that opened today in DetroitSpaghettiCheck out the interview on the @SiriusXM app tonight + hit up the spot during your next trip! #AllOutShow”
Speaking to Rude Jude live at the opening Em was asked if he recommends the spaghetti sandwich. Not only did Eminem suggest diners opt for the dish, but he also gave very specific instructions for eating it!
“Don’t even eat a bite of your spaghetti until you put it in the bread. Then eat it. Because otherwise you’re gonna’ ruin the whole f###### thing. That’s stupid. Don’t be stupid. Do the f###### bread, before anything else you put your spaghetti on the bread. If I f###### catch you doing that without the f###### bread…I don’t know what I’m gonna’ do. I’m not trying to offend anyone but if you’re not a f###### idiot don’t eat ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’.”
Last week, the news was announced with a commercial featuring Eminem vomiting out of a ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Chinese takeout container.
Eminem previously worked with “Union Joints” restaurant group on his “Mom’s Spaghetti” pop-up stores and Em’s manager Paul Rosenberg had this to say:
“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation.”