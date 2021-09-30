Eminem Personally Serves Fans at the Launch of “Mom’s Spaghetti”

Eminem served $11 “s’ghetti” sandwiches from the drive-through of his new restaurant, “Mom’s Spaghetti” at the official launch yesterday.

Eminem has officially opened his “Mom’s Spaghetti” restaurant in his hometown of Detriot and the rapper himself popped out for the grand opening.

Detroit- 2day is THE day. Come down for our pasta debut! 🍝 #MomsSpaghetti Grand Opening @ 5pm

Here's the line for @Eminem new restaurant #MomsSpaghetti in Downtown Detroit 😳

Fans were lined up around the block and the first few to arrive were shocked to see the superstar rapper stood at the drive-through.

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime…We're so excited to introduce Mom's Spaghetti to The #DistrictDetroit! Seize everything you ever wanted & check out #MomsSpaghetti located in the alley between @union_assembly & @FillmoreDetroit .



We saw a couple people there today👀

The lucky ten had Eminem serve up $9 cartons of spaghetti (or $12 with meatballs), $11 “s’ghetti” sandwiches, and $14 cartons of spaghetti with vegan meatballs.

Eminem spent several minutes manning the alley window of #MomsSpaghetti on Woodward Avenue, treating the first 10 fans in a blocks-long line to takeout boxes of spaghetti and selfies as he inaugurated the new restaurant inspired by one of his hit lyrics.

#Eminem Treats His Fans With Spaghetti In His New #MomsSpaghetti Diner

The famously camera-shy rapper also took the opportunity to take some pics with ecstatic fans, one saying it was “the best day of my life.”

A special guest showed up at the opening of #MomsSpaghetti and personally served the first few people in line, including Erin Farrer of Detroit. "This is the best day of my life," she said. Story coming to @detroitnews.

Eminem with fan. #MomsSpaghetti

Later in the day, Eminem went to his radio station, “Shade 45” on Serius XM radio for an interview with Rude Jude.

"The boss @Eminem stopped by the @AllOutShow on #Shade45 to chop it up w/ @rude_jude about his new restaurant #MomsSpaghetti that opened today in DetroitSpaghettiCheck out the interview on the @SiriusXM app tonight + hit up the spot during your next trip! #AllOutShow"

The boss @Eminem stopped by the @AllOutShow on #Shade45 to chop it up w/ @rude_jude about his new restaurant #MomsSpaghetti that opened today in Detroit🍝Check out the interview on the @SiriusXM app tonight + hit up the spot during your next trip! #AllOutShow

📷: jeremydeputat pic.twitter.com/ODIODgzifg — Shade45 (@Shade45) September 30, 2021

Speaking to Rude Jude live at the opening Em was asked if he recommends the spaghetti sandwich. Not only did Eminem suggest diners opt for the dish, but he also gave very specific instructions for eating it!

“Don’t even eat a bite of your spaghetti until you put it in the bread. Then eat it. Because otherwise you’re gonna’ ruin the whole f###### thing. That’s stupid. Don’t be stupid. Do the f###### bread, before anything else you put your spaghetti on the bread. If I f###### catch you doing that without the f###### bread…I don’t know what I’m gonna’ do. I’m not trying to offend anyone but if you’re not a f###### idiot don’t eat ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’.”

My phone stopped recording for a bit between the 1st & 2nd vids so a little is missing. pic.twitter.com/ftgiXVUlBK — WickedWays (@flowstoowet) September 30, 2021

Last week, the news was announced with a commercial featuring Eminem vomiting out of a ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Chinese takeout container.

Moms spaghetti it's alllllll ready Detroit! Come thru Wednesday 🍝 info on the site

Eminem previously worked with “Union Joints” restaurant group on his “Mom’s Spaghetti” pop-up stores and Em’s manager Paul Rosenberg had this to say:

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation.”