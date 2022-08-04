Eminem’s Career Explored In Podcast Hosted By His Longtime Manager Paul Rosenberg

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Paul Rosenberg interviews Eminem, Royce Da 5’9, Skylar Grey and more on SiriusXM’s ‘Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2.’

SiriusXM has announced a new podcast celebrating the release of Eminem’s greatest hits compilation Curtain Call 2.

Eminem’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg hosts Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2, a seven-episode podcast about the latter half of Slim Shady’s career. The first episode, which features Interscope Records vice chairman Steve Berman, premieres on Wednesday (August 3) at 9 p.m. EST.

“This podcast gives a look inside the making of the albums from the last 15 years of Eminem’s career; the processes, struggles and triumphs from some of the key people that made it all happen,” Rosenberg said. “The guests I talked to share a unique perspective and we were able to pull stories from each other that most people haven’t ever heard before – for better or worse – and we didn’t really hold back.”

The Rosenberg-hosted series includes interviews with Royce Da 5’9, Skylar Grey, James Larese and Adam Blackstone. The final two episodes feature conversations with Eminem.

Every episode of Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 airs on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 channel. The show will also be available on SXM App, Stitcher and other podcast platforms.

Eminem’s Curtain Call 2 compilation drops on Friday (August 5).

View the album’s tracklist below.