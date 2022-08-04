Eminem’s Career Explored In Podcast Hosted By His Longtime Manager Paul Rosenberg

SiriusXM has announced a new podcast celebrating the release of Eminem’s greatest hits compilation Curtain Call 2.
Eminem’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg hosts Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2, a seven-episode podcast about the latter half of Slim Shady’s career. The first episode, which features Interscope Records vice chairman Steve Berman, premieres on Wednesday (August 3) at 9 p.m. EST.
“This podcast gives a look inside the making of the albums from the last 15 years of Eminem’s career; the processes, struggles and triumphs from some of the key people that made it all happen,” Rosenberg said. “The guests I talked to share a unique perspective and we were able to pull stories from each other that most people haven’t ever heard before – for better or worse – and we didn’t really hold back.”
The Rosenberg-hosted series includes interviews with Royce Da 5’9, Skylar Grey, James Larese and Adam Blackstone. The final two episodes feature conversations with Eminem.
Every episode of Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 airs on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 channel. The show will also be available on SXM App, Stitcher and other podcast platforms.
Eminem’s Curtain Call 2 compilation drops on Friday (August 5).
View the album’s tracklist below.