Eminem Channels Jason Voorhees In “Tobey” Music Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem teamed up with Babytron, Big Sean and director Cole Bennett for the “Tobey” music video ahead of “The Death of Slim Shady” album.

Eminem dropped the music video for his song “Tobey” featuring Babytron and Big Sean on Monday (July 8). The visuals arrived a few days before the release of Em’s highly anticipated album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

The “Tobey” video featured Eminem returning to his childhood home, which was famously used for The Marshall Mathers LP’s album cover. The Cole Bennett-directed video resurrected Em’s Slim Shady look with a Jason Voorhees-style hockey mask and chainsaw.

Fans debated the meaning of a scene in which Eminem, wearing the mask, cuts down another version of himself with a chainsaw. Some viewers believed it was Slim Shady killing Eminem. Others thought it was the opposite to match the theme of his upcoming album.

Eminem released “Tobey” on July 2. The song rehashed his issues with Hip-Hop legend Grandmaster Melle Mel and Billboard’s greatest rappers of all time list.

“Ain’t feeling your top five favorite rappers/So I know they ’bout to be p##### at me/But this, to me, is a mystery/How rappers I’ve already ripped could be/Higher up on a list than me/Yet here I sit on your list though at five, which still is fine/But just know inside, to me, that s###’s hilarious, so when I/Get dissed though and by a pioneer/Who was one of the reasons why I am here/They tell me I should just let that s### go and slide/Melle Mel shouldn’t get no reply/’That man is a legend,’ b####, so am I/And anyone else who thinks it’d be wise and easy as pie/To beat me and tries can treat me just like poison/They can eat me and die,” Em rapped.

Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) will be released on Friday (July 12). It is the follow-up to 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.