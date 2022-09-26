Eminem & Da Royce 5’9″ Reflect On Pat Stay’s Passing: “We Lost A Legend” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pat Stay fans Eminem and Da Royce 5’9″ joined the Hip-Hop community in paying tribute to the battle rapper who was killed earlier this month.

Eminem and Da Royce 5’9″ shared heartfelt tributes to Canadian battle rap legend Pat Stay ahead of a benefit in his honor.

The talented artist and 26-year-old father of two was fatally stabbed on Sunday, Sept. 4, while partying at the Yacht Club Social, Bar & Distillery in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Like many in the Hip-Hop community, including Drake, Eminem and Royce were Pat Stay fans. They shared touching video messages reflecting on his life and talent ahead of a benefit to raise funds for the late artist’s family.

“I just want to send my condolences out to the Pat Stay family and friends, “Eminem began. He then before shared his regret that he never met the battle rapper. “Bro, I know we never got a chance to meet, but I’ve been a huge fan of yours for years. The level that you rap to, it’s like the Pinnacle of battle rap. It doesn’t get any higher than the level that you rapped at.”

He continued, “We’re gonna miss you bro. Hip-Hop is gonna miss you. We lost a legend.”

Royce Da 5’9″ also shared his condolences to Pat Stay’s loved ones and expressed how fortunate he was to have connected with him.

“I don’t even know if I can put into words how great of a man that I felt that he was,” Royce explained. “Aside from being an amazing rapper. I had the honor and the privilege to be able to build somewhat of a personal relationship with the man.” He added, “That’s pretty rare to be able to do in this business.” Check out the video messages below.

Eminem & Royce Pay Tribute To Pat Stay

Earlier this month, Halifax Regional Police confirmed they detained a suspect in connection with the stabbing. They have arrested but not charged a 31-year-old man concerning the homicide.

The Hip-Hop community is urging fans of Pat Stay to donate to his GoFundMe hoping to secure $800,000 to support his family.