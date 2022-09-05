Eminem, Drake & Others Pay Tribute To Pat Stay As GoFundMe Raises Over $75k  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem declared “hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time,” after Canadian titan Pat Stay was fatally stabbed on Sunday.

The world of Hip-Hop is mourning the tragic loss of legendary battler Pat Stay after he was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia early Sunday morning (September 4).

Halifax Police launched a homicide investigation although cops are yet to release any details of a possible suspect. The rapper’s brother Peter Stay, confirmed his passing on Sunday. Sources close to Pat Stay claim he was breaking up a fight before being stabbed.

The close-knit battle rap community awoke to the shocking news on Sunday morning. Tributes to the “Sucka Free Boss,” immediately poured in with those who knew Pat Stay personally sharing stories of how he continually uplifted and expressed his love for them.

Fans of the charismatic battler also recalled the many classic moments from his catalog, sharing clips from some of his best-loved battles and interviews.

Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To Pat Stay

Pat Stay’s unique talent resonated outside of the battle rap community, with Pat Stay trending on Twitter since the news of his passing. Many of Hip-Hop’s greats also shared their grief while paying tribute to the unforgettable artist.

“hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time,” Eminem penned on Twitter. “RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE‼️”

hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE‼️ — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of Pat Stay from his masterful performance on King of the Dot’s Blackout 5 against fellow Canadian Charron.

“RIP to the Sucka Free Boss,” he penned, before adding Pat Stay was “one of my fav rappers ever.”

Royce Da 5’9” also paid his respects to “a GREAT man,” adding, “rest peacefully.”

Additionally, numerous tributes have flooded in from notable figures in Hip-Hop including Alchemist, NLE Choppa, King Crooked, and Ransom. Such was the reach of Pat Stay, he also touched many outside of rap. Wrestlers The Iron Sheik and “Platinum” Max Caster paid homage alongside actor/comedians Andy Milonakis, Jay Pharoah, and many others.

Final Messages

However, the most poignant messages came from Paty Stay himself, in the form of some of his recent heartfelt messages.

“Imagine if we treated all of our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered,” Pat Stay wrote, just days before his passing.

Last week, Pat Stay celebrated his “real life superhero,” son Calvin on his fifth birthday. “I shed happy tears thinking about it and our special bond, often,” wrote Pat.

The gifted artist spoke on his “inseparable” bond with his son during a recent video which was shared hundreds of times on Sunday. In the poignant video he recalled a discussion explaining to Calvin that someday, his father would die.

Rest In Paradise Pat Stay🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/s6m1YE3fqe — Pheelow757 (@low757) September 4, 2022

“Pat Stays Memorial” began trending on Monday after a GoFundMe was set up by the rapper’s loved ones. Over one thousand contributors donated over CAD 100,000 (over $76,000) in the 24 hours since the fund was created.

Those in the community closest to Pat Stay also shared their sorrow at the passing of the battle rap giant. His friends at Canadian-based King of the Dot expressed their heartbreak at the loss. Leagues worldwide including URL. RBE and Premier Battles also expressed their sympathies. Check out a few of the many tributes below.

Pat Stay leaves behind a loving family and the legacy of an Icon. RIP.

THIS HURTS…. — SORRY ITS TRUE (@ItsARP) September 4, 2022

Just sitting back and admiring all the love he’s getting.



There will never be another like him.



Loved by all.@patstay ❤️ — Organik KOTD x GhostDrops (@OrganikHipHop) September 5, 2022

This one hurts.



Back in 2012, Myself (Briggz) and Shotty flew to Toronto for world Domination 3.



We’d never been out of the country for battle rap so this was new to us but the second we landed at the hotel, the first person that introduce himself was Pat Stay. (1) pic.twitter.com/ZBvbYS2LPI — Premier Battles (@PremierBattle) September 4, 2022

For those of you that don’t know, Pat Stay & the Elements League originated the written battle rap YouTube era.



Drect saw Pat which inspired him to start GrindTime & Smack saw GrindTime which inspired him to start URL. So on and so forth.



Pioneer is an understatement. — Patty O’Furniture (@TheLexxorcist) September 4, 2022

KOTD Champ for 2 years



Classics with Roc & Suge on URL



Judged win vs Aye Verb & classic with Danny Myers on RBE



Battled Hollow in the UK, DNA on U Dubb, classic performance vs No Shame on BOTZ, wrote the blueprint for compliment battles



Every Platform. Pat Stay is the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/FmzjVzWsU7 — All Things Battles (@AllThingsBatRap) September 4, 2022

Beautiful Pat Stay tribute from The Saurus 🕊❤️https://t.co/xYAq89RM1g pic.twitter.com/urHAIdSW0g — All Things Battles (@AllThingsBatRap) September 5, 2022

Bruh SUMMER MADNESS 8 in LONDON! Pat Stay was the first battle I’ve ever F##### up in a round! My first Battle rap Choke 😂😩 Love u Big Bruh , I’m def turned up for this Summer Madness 🦇 Ima miss u! The World gone miss u! Damnnnnn bruhhhhhh 💔 pic.twitter.com/Xl5j2Jz72w — SUCCAFREEROC (@TheOnlyTayRoc) September 4, 2022

Major love n respect to the legendary Pat Stay !! One of the truly genuine souls I’ve encountered in this world , may he Rest In Peace condolences to the family 💙! — GEECHI GOTTI (@bigGeechiMbb) September 4, 2022

RIP PAT STAY 🙏🏾 ALWAYS A GOOD DUDE WITH GREAT ENERGY EVERY TIME I SEEN HIM THIS DOESN’T SEEM REAL RIGHT NOW MY CONDOLENCES TO HIS FRIENDS N FAMILY 💔 THIS ONE HURT pic.twitter.com/helciWjq9H — DNA (@DNA_GTFOH) September 4, 2022

Pat Stay was one of a Kind man🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/V65MIuhsQW — Rodney Griffin Jr. (@Air__Rod) September 4, 2022

rip pat stay



one of the the greatest battle rappers ever and arguably the funniest too pic.twitter.com/XymaIm2oXv — Battle Rap Parliamentarian (@MixtapeRounds) September 4, 2022

Pat Stay was HILARIOUS at the Drake Card Press Conference 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/eBnZHHmDKl — All Things Battles (@AllThingsBatRap) September 4, 2022

Pat Stay was also a beautiful poet. So much more than just a Battle Rapper. An amazing musician, incredible actor, hilarious comedian. There will never be another 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/dxl7aIjefL — All Things Battles (@AllThingsBatRap) September 4, 2022

Long live Pat Stay pic.twitter.com/jpMENkRbJY — Dominick (@CrookedIntriago) September 4, 2022