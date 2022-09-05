Eminem, Drake & Others Pay Tribute To Pat Stay As GoFundMe Raises Over $75k  

The world of Hip-Hop is mourning the tragic loss of legendary battler Pat Stay after he was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia early Sunday morning (September 4).
Halifax Police launched a homicide investigation although cops are yet to release any details of a possible suspect. The rapper’s brother Peter Stay, confirmed his passing on Sunday. Sources close to Pat Stay claim he was breaking up a fight before being stabbed.
The close-knit battle rap community awoke to the shocking news on Sunday morning. Tributes to the “Sucka Free Boss,” immediately poured in with those who knew Pat Stay personally sharing stories of how he continually uplifted and expressed his love for them.
Fans of the charismatic battler also recalled the many classic moments from his catalog, sharing clips from some of his best-loved battles and interviews.
Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To Pat Stay
Pat Stay’s unique talent resonated outside of the battle rap community, with Pat Stay trending on Twitter since the news of his passing. Many of Hip-Hop’s greats also shared their grief while paying tribute to the unforgettable artist.
“hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time,” Eminem penned on Twitter. “RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE‼️”
Meanwhile, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of Pat Stay from his masterful performance on King of the Dot’s Blackout 5 against fellow Canadian Charron.
“RIP to the Sucka Free Boss,” he penned, before adding Pat Stay was “one of my fav rappers ever.”
Royce Da 5’9” also paid his respects to “a GREAT man,” adding, “rest peacefully.”
Additionally, numerous tributes have flooded in from notable figures in Hip-Hop including Alchemist, NLE Choppa, King Crooked, and Ransom. Such was the reach of Pat Stay, he also touched many outside of rap. Wrestlers The Iron Sheik and “Platinum” Max Caster paid homage alongside actor/comedians Andy Milonakis, Jay Pharoah, and many others.
Final Messages
However, the most poignant messages came from Paty Stay himself, in the form of some of his recent heartfelt messages.
“Imagine if we treated all of our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered,” Pat Stay wrote, just days before his passing.
Last week, Pat Stay celebrated his “real life superhero,” son Calvin on his fifth birthday. “I shed happy tears thinking about it and our special bond, often,” wrote Pat.
The gifted artist spoke on his “inseparable” bond with his son during a recent video which was shared hundreds of times on Sunday. In the poignant video he recalled a discussion explaining to Calvin that someday, his father would die.
“Pat Stays Memorial” began trending on Monday after a GoFundMe was set up by the rapper’s loved ones. Over one thousand contributors donated over CAD 100,000 (over $76,000) in the 24 hours since the fund was created.
Those in the community closest to Pat Stay also shared their sorrow at the passing of the battle rap giant. His friends at Canadian-based King of the Dot expressed their heartbreak at the loss. Leagues worldwide including URL. RBE and Premier Battles also expressed their sympathies. Check out a few of the many tributes below.
Pat Stay leaves behind a loving family and the legacy of an Icon. RIP.