Eminem Deads Taylor Swift’s 12-Week Reign Atop Billboard 200

Eminem scored the 11th No. 1 album of his career as The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) debuted atop the Billboard 200. Em’s latest chart-topping entry dethroned Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which spent 12 weeks at No. 1.

The Death of Slim Shady moved 281,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week. It racked up 220 million streams and sold 114,000 copies in traditional sales.

Eminem tied Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and Kanye West for the fifth most No. 1 albums in Billboard 200 history. He remained behind The Beatles (the record holder with 19 No. 1 albums), Jay-Z and Swift (14 each) and Drake (13).

The Death of Slim Shady prevented Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department from tying a record set by Stevie Wonder’s beloved album Songs in the Key of Life. Wonder’s classic spent its first 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Eminem dropped The Death of Slim Shady on July 12. It was his first album since 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By, which also debuted at No. 1.

JID, Jelly Roll, Babytron, Big Sean, Skylar Grey and Shady Records artist Ez Mil contributed to Eminem’s new album. The project featured production by Eminem, Dr. Dre, Don Cannon, Benny Blanco and more.

Eminem surprised fans by appearing at Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s Gin & Juice Party in London a week after The Death of Slim Shady’s release. Em performed “Houdini” from his new album and “Forgot About Dre” with Dr. Dre.

Watch Eminem’s performance in London below.