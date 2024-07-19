Eminem Surprise Performance With Snoop & Dr. Dre In London; Shaq & LeBron Pop Out 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem surprised fans at Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s Gin & Juice Party in London with an impromptu performance.

On Thursday (July 18), a host of U.S. sporting stars and Hip-Hop icons collided at a bash hosted by the West Coast legends. The event marked the U.K. launch of their new beverage line, inspired by their iconic 2004 hit “Gin & Juice.”

Shaq was on hand for presenting duties, welcoming Snoop and Dr. Dre to the stage as they opened their set with their 2021 hit, ”The Next Episode.”

Eminem, also in the city to promote his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), delivered an impromptu performance. He rocked the London crowd with a pair of tracks spanning 25 years of his partnership with Dr. Dre; “Houdini” and “Forgot About Dre.”

The moment when Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg brought out Eminem in London tonight.🔥 pic.twitter.com/XWUd4GFEv2 — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) July 19, 2024

LeBron James vibing to Dr. Dre & Eminem performing "Forgot About Dre"🔥pic.twitter.com/nNMULkj3vV — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) July 19, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, Em put his alter ego to rest at the Pop-Up Funeral of Slim Shady. He flicked it up with fans, signed autographs and posed in front of a symbolic casket.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Compare London To Compton

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are feeling right at home in London. The superproducer likened the city to Compton, with Snoop noting, “I didn’t know it was that many Black people out here. It felt like the hood.”

The duo opened elaborated on their friendship of more than 30 years during an interview with Capital Xtra.

“It taught me how to be professional, Dr. Dre has always been like a big brother to me,” Snoop Dogg explained. “He’s always had the attitude and the spirit of always looking forward.”

Dr. Dre returned the flowers, saying, “I love that he gives me his trust with his career.” He added, “I’m never going to let my bro down.”

Dre also shared an amusing story about a blind double date. While Dre was left feeling disappointed, the experience led to them creating “Nuthin’But A ‘G’ Thang.”