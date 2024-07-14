Eminem Fans Think “The Death Of Slim Shady” Deluxe Is Coming Featuring 50 Cent & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Detroit-bred MC released his twelfth studio album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” on Friday (July 12).

Eminem released his twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), on Friday (July 12). Features on the 19-track project included Big Sean, Babytron and J.I.D. But some fans are wondering why 50 Cent—who was included in the album’s video teaser—and Dr. Dre weren’t rapping alongside Marshall Mathers.

While it’s true Dr. Dre contributed production work to the album, Dre’s lyrical absences has fans thinking a deluxe version of The Death of Slim Shady is right around the corner.

As one person asked, “Wasn’t 50 Cent and Dre confirmed they had features on Eminem’s album during the Jimmy Kimmel appearance? @Eminem what you’re up to? Side B all over again [thinking face emoji].” The same fan also questioned why Eminem’s fellow Detroit native and longtime friend Royce Da 5’9 wasn’t involved either.

“pretty sure 50 said they got something coming and they were talking about Em’s album at that point, not sure about Dre though, maybe he was talking about production,” the post continued. “Also no Royce on the album is wild, I feel like they worked on several songs in the last few months.”

EMINEM — THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY 💿 NEW ALBUM 🚨SUMMER 2024🚨pic.twitter.com/RFmNjhK2N3 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 26, 2024

Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March, right after Dr. Dre received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the interview, they were asked about the possibility of a new Eminem album. Dr. Dre confirmed Em was working on The Death of Slim Shady project and that he had production on the album—but nothing more.

As for 50 Cent, it’s possible he was just plucked to star in the promo for the project. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Eminem did drop a deluxe version of The Death of Slim Shady. He did a deluxe for Music to Be Murdered By shortly after its 2020 release.

Watch the interview below.