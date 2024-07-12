Eminem Torches Diddy On New Album, Referencing Cassie Ventura CCTV, Kid Cudi & Aaron Hall  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem packed in the Diddy disses on “The Death of Slim Shady,” mentioning his sexual assault lawsuits on multiple tracks.

Eminem unleashed on Diddy on his new album, referencing everything from the recent surveillance footage of Cassie Ventura to the lawsuit against him and Aaron Hall.

On Thursday at midnight, Em dropped the highly-anticipated The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) album. The project was littered with mentions of Diddy’s sexual assault allegations. Slim Shady dissed the fallen mogul on at least three of the 19 tracks.

On “Antichrist,” Eminem targets Diddy, addressing the CCN video of him chasing his then ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura down the hallway.

“Next idiot ask me is getting his ass beat worse than Diddy did ******,” Em raps, censoring Ventura’s name. “But on the real, though/She prolly ran out the room with his f#####’ d####/He try to field goal punt her, she said to chill (No/Now put it back in my ass and get the steel toe.”

Eminem Take On Diddy & Cassie Is Wild… pic.twitter.com/k1XM1p1z6o — #TRAPNEWZ‼️😎 (@BattleRapTrap) July 12, 2024

He also mentions allegations detailed in Ventura’s lawsuit against Diddy on “Bad One” featuring White Gold: “The f###### bomb with the puffy on/I’m blowing up for Kid Cudi’s car/In front of his house where all his buddies are.”

Elsewhere on “Bad One”, Eminem references Liz Gardner’s claims that Diddy and Aaron Hall took turns raping her in the early 1990s

“This sounds like something that Puff would do,” he raps. “At the party with Aaron Hall ’cause I just love to f### with you.”

Eminem calls Diddy out again over the sexual assault allegations on “Fuel” with J.I.D. He then implies the Death Row Records boss was responsible for the deaths of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.