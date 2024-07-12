Eminem Saved Some Surprises For “The Death Of Slim Shady” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem‘s latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has arrived. Released at the magical hour of midnight ET on Friday (July 12), the project marks a significant chapter in the Academy Award-winning MC‘s career, symbolizing a farewell to his infamous alter ego, Slim Shady.

The album delves into themes of self-reflection, growth and the duality of his identity, offering listeners a deeper understanding of the man behind the persona. With a mix of pop culture-flavored lyrics and a bevy of diverse beats, Eminem showcases his proven lyrical prowess and storytelling ability, maintaining his status as one of Hip-Hop’s most influential artists.

Hours before its release, Em tweeted some instructions for his ever-loyal Stans: “Public service announcement: the ‘death of slim shady’ is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy.”

Eminem originally announced the follow-up to 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By in late April.

The first single, “Houdini,” featured Eminem’s signature rapid-fire delivery and complex rhyme schemes as he explored themes of escapism and reinvention, drawing parallels between the legendary escape artist and Eminem’s own career. “Houdini” has been praised for its clever wordplay and intricate production, demonstrating Eminem’s ability to remain relevant in an ever-evolving music landscape. The song’s energetic tempo and catchy hook make it a standout track, amassing more than 228 million streams on Spotify alone.

“Tobey,” the album’s second single, took a more reflective approach, delving into the challenges and pressures of fame. Named after Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, the track uses his experiences in Hollywood as a metaphor for Eminem’s own journey in the music industry. The song’s introspective lyrics and mellow beats provide a stark contrast to the more aggressive tone of “Houdini,” showcasing Eminem’s versatility as an artist. ”

The album also includes a sequel to “Guilty Conscience” featuring Dr. Dre, which appeared on 1999’s The Slim Shady LP. The song included a crude reference to former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes, who Dr. Dre assaulted in 1991. As he rapped in 1999, “That’s what I did, be smart, don’t be a retard/You gonna take advice from somebody who slapped Dee Barnes?/What you say?/What’s wrong? Didn’t think I’d remember?”

The new version doesn’t acknowledge the assault but does address his use of the word “retarded” and finds Slim Shady and Marshall Mathers swapping conflicting verses.

Listen to the album above and revisit the “Houdini” video starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and more below.