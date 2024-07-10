Eminem Shares First Look At “The Death Of Slim Shady” Tracklist 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem is just days away from releasing his highly anticipated The Death of Slim Shady album, and he’s sharing the tracklist.

The follow-up to official follow-up to 2020’s Music to be Murdered By will arrive on Friday (July 12). The diamond-selling rapper shared the macabre cover art on Tuesday (July 9), featuring Slim Shady’s head peering out of a partially unzipped body bag.

The tracklist was announced hours later on Apple Music, featuring 20 titles, but revealed none of Em’s collaborators except for Babytron and Big Sean, who appear on the previously released “Tobey.”

The Death Of Slim Shady Tracklist

🚨 TRACKLIST IS HERE🚨



The official tracklist of 'The Death Of Slim Shady' has been revealed on Apple Music.👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/u1LvwMCkRb — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) July 10, 2024

The Cole Bennett-directed visuals for the second single from The Death Of Slim Shady dropped earlier this week. In the “Tobey” video, Eminem dons a Jason Voorhees-style hockey mask and hacks up another version of himself with a chainsaw.

Dr. Dre appears in the cameo-filled “Houdini” visuals but could return on “Guilty Conscience 2.” Earlier this year, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dre revealed he has multiple songs on the album.

“Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year,” he shared. “I actually talked to him and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire.”

Meanwhile, another frequent collaborator may appear with Eminem on The Death Of Slim Shady. Singer/songwriter Skylar Grey recently previewed a new graphic tee with a line from “Love The Way You Lie.”

She posted a teaser of the tee with more blurred-out lyrics, with Eminem’s “Tobey” playing in the background. Gray revealed the lyrics are from an unleased song that drops on Friday, the same day as Em’s upcoming album.