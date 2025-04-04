Diddy’s Former “Making Da Band” Artist Arrested Over Incident Similar To Famous Chappelle Skit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dylan, Dylan, Dylan and Dylan were all arrested after he slapped “hot fire” out of a male victim in North Carolina.

One of the most notorious members a part of Diddy’s 2000s era reality show, “Making The Band,” was reportedly arrested for his involvement in a physical altercation similar to a classic Dave Chappelle skit.

On Friday (April 4), TMZ Hip Hop reported that Dylan John, the Brooklyn rapper who famously butted heads with Diddy in the second season of “Making the Band,” was allegedly arrested over a dispute with another man. The altercation, which occurred in North Carolina, reportedly reached a boiling point when John allegedly slapped Paul Joseph Galullo across the face twice. According to the arrest warrant issued by the Apex Police Department, it all went down on on April 3 in Wake County.

Police responded to the scene and arrested John on a misdemeanor simple assault charge. He was booked, posted a $500 bond and was released the same day. His court date is set for July 1. Fans of the MTV series he once starred in may remember when Chappelle recreated the tense moment John became at odds with both Diddy and Wyclef Jean during a skit on his Comedy Central show, Chappelle’s Show.

A few of Dylan John’s other former Da Band members have also been wrapped up in the media as of late, due to their claims about the conduct of the incarcerated Bad Boy Entertainment music mogul. Chopper, who was also a former member of the “Making the Band” group Da Band, recounted an incident when he alleged he witnessed Puffy “tonguing down” a “powerful” male figure in the music industry back in January.

Also, former Da Band member Sara Rivers filed a $60 million lawsuit against Diddy on February 28, accusing him of sexual harassment, assault, battery, career sabotage and creating an inhumane working environment during her time on the MTV reality show (2002-2004).