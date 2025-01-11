Ex-Bad Boy Artist Claims He Saw Diddy Kiss Male Music Industry Figure 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ex-Da Band member Chopper described walking in on Diddy and a “powerful” male music industry figure kissing in a recording studio.

Chopper, a former member of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Making the Band group Da Band, has weighed in on the allegations against the embattled Bad Boy founder, claiming he has witnessed incidents that lend credibility to the accusations.

The New Orleans native addressed his time with Diddy during a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue.

He began by speculating about Diddy’s sexuality, suggesting he’s “bisexual” and likes to “play a lot in life.”

Chopper recounted an incident when he witnessed Puffy “tonguing down” a “powerful” male figure in the music industry, although he did not name the mystery man.

He claimed, “I walked in the studio and seen two powerful men doing things that was uncomfortable to my eyes.”

Despite his initial remarks, Chopper declared, “Yes, f###### right that n#### gay!” adding, “But I don’t think someone being gay is bad. If that’s their preference, that’s their preference.”

He claims the label executives gave him special treatment following the incident, but things were never the same.

“It f##### me up…I looked at Diddy differently after that,” Chopper said. “I wasn’t feeling that Bad Boy s### no more.”

Former Bad Boy artist Chopper reveals Diddy is gay and says he caught Diddy tongue kissing another powerful man in the music industry.



(🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/uAi7Q2aEQz — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 9, 2025

Last September, Freddy P accused the rapper and producer of “literally assaulting men.” He claimed Diddy “approaches these guys going through financial situations,” stating, “he preys on you.”

Freddy P believes alleged victims felt obligated to remain silent because Diddy has provided so much for so many people.

“It’s a lot of rappers out here that have secrets because they fell into these situations with Puffy,” he said. “I know this personally.”