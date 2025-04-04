Pow Wow—Trailblazing Hip-Hop Artist From Soul Sonic Force—Has Died

AllHipHop spoke to original member Cholly Rock as well as Van Silk about the Hip-Hop pioneer’s impact.

Afrika Bambaataa and the Soul Sonic Force’s impact on Hip-Hop can’t be overstated. In 1982—as the genre was still learning how to walk—they released “Planet Rock,” which featured a sample of “Trans-Europe Express” by German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk. The song is widely credited as birthing electro-funk/Hip-Hop due to its amalgamation of multiple styles. It also introduced the Roland TR-808 drum machine, paving the way for electro-funk, dance music and EDM.

But sadly, the Soul Sonic Force—comprised of Mr. Biggs, Pow Wow, The G.L.O.B.E and DJ Jazzy Jay—has lost one its members. According to veteran New York City promoter/producer Van Silk, Pow Wow died on Friday (April 4) after a long illness. AllHipHop reached out to Mr. Biggs, who confirmed his death.

“Respect and condolences to the family of our Hip Hop brother Pow Wow from the legendary group Soul Sonic Force,” Silk tells AllHipHop. “From the beginning of this culture as Pow Wow being a B-Boy to becoming a MC with Mr. Biggs, MC G.L.O.B.E. along with Afrika Bambaataa and DJ Jazzy Jay, you helped revolutionize Hip-Hop with ‘Planet Rock.’ My relationship with Pow Wow was like that of a little brother, who always stood 10 toes down. You will be missed and remembered.”

Cholly Rock, one of the original 11 Zulu Kings, spoke to AllHipHop and estimated Pow Wow was around 64 at the time of his death. He had suffered from emphysema and the complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

“That was my boy,” Cholly says. “We are original members of the Soul Sonic Force. We are first generation b-boys. We are two of the original 11 Zulu Kings. There were only 11 of us in the beginning. I was just 16 when we first met. If I could say anything to him right now it would be, I love you brother. You’re not suffering anymore. I know you were suffering and you’re not anymore. May your journey be a beautiful one and the transition to the after life be a blessed one. We’re pioneers, son.”

If not a funeral, Cholly Rock says there will be some kind of memorial in the near future.

“Planet Rock” not only introduced electro-funk but also laid the foundation for the Miami bass movement and continues to influence early electronic dance music. Beyond their musical innovations, Afrika Bambaataa and the Soul Sonic Force extended to cultural impact through the Universal Zulu Nation, promoting peace, unity and social awareness within Hip-Hop culture. As pioneers, they inspired generations of artists and solidified Hip-Hop as a global cultural force.

Pow Wow’s death, however, highlights a bigger issue—the lack of health care and funding for our aging Hip-Hop legends. There are far too many dying in their 50s and 60s, including DJ Clark Kent, Mister Cee and Rico Wade. The Paid in Full Foundation and Hip Hop Alliance are actively working to change that.