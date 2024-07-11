Eminem Has Guidelines For Listening To “The Death Of Slim Shady”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem issued a public service announcement about his concept album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).”

Eminem advised fans to listen to The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) from start to finish instead of skipping tracks on Thursday (July 11). The Shady Records founder told listeners the songs required context since The Death of Slim Shady is a concept album.

“Public service announcement: the ‘death of slim shady’ is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Enjoy.”

The Death of Slim Shady drops on Friday (July 12). The project is Eminem’s first album since 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.

Eminem released the album’s first single “Houdini” in May. The song’s music video recreated scenes from his “Without Me” video.

“Tobey,” a track featuring Babytron and Big Sean, dropped on July 2. Eminem dropped a video for “Tobey” on Monday (July 8). Eminem returned to his childhood home, which appeared on the cover of The Marshall Mathers LP, and wore the Jason Voorhees-style hockey mask associated with his Slim Shady persona in the video.

Apple Music revealed the tracklist for The Death of Slim Shady ahead of the album’s release. Eminem’s new LP features 19 tracks, including a sequel to his Dr. Dre-assisted song “Guilty Conscience.”

Check out The Death of Slim Shady tracklist below.