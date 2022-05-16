Eminem Endorses Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Slim Shady says the album left him speechless.

Hip Hop superstar Kendrick Lamar finally returned with a new body of work after five years. Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers garnered widespread acclaim upon its release on May 13.

Even fellow Aftermath Entertainment recording artist Eminem ended his two-week Twitter hiatus to shout out Kendrick Lamar’s latest album. The legendary emcee also tagged Aftermath boss, Dr. Dre, in the tweet.

“Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I’m speechless,” wrote Eminem. More than 195,000 Twitter users liked Em’s post about Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 15, 2022

Before Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers dropped last week, Kendrick Lamar joined Dr. Dre and Eminem for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in February. That performance at the Big Game also included appearances by Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers features contributions by Blxst, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more. Sounwave and DJ Dahi handled a lot of the project’s production.

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is the pgLang co-founder’s fifth studio LP, including 2011’s Section.80 which came out before K. Dot signed with Aftermath/Interscope. Mr. Morale is said to be the Compton native’s final album under Top Dawg Entertainment.