Eminem Enlists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & More For “Houdini”—His First Single From New Album

Eminem released the first single from his forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), on Friday (May 31). Titled “Houdini,” the track is accompanied by a comic book-themed video starring Dr. Dre, Interscope Records’ co-founder Jimmy Iovine, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, The Alchemist, comedian Pete Davidson and more.

The cinematic offering begins with the old Eminem—also known by his alter-ego Slim Shady—getting a call from his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg. But Em lets it go to voicemail because he was, um, busy. The scene suddenly cuts to 2024 and Eminem waking up to a call from Dre, who says, “We have a problem.” Turns out, a portal from the year 2002 opened up and the old Eminem (aka Slim Shady) was able to escape.

From there, Dr. Dre scoops up the 51-year-old Marshall Mathers and they reimagine a scene from “Without Me,” with Em dressed as a super hero named “Rap Boy.” The shenanigans continue as Eminem raps about his past and present using commentary on censorship and touching on his drug addiction.

“Now, back in the days of old me (When?),” he spits. “Right around the time I became a dope fiend (Oh)/Ate some codeine as a way of coping (Mm)/Taste of opiates, case of O.E.​/Turned me into smiley face emoji (Woo)/My s### may not be age-appropriate/But I will hit an eight-year-old in the face with a participation trophy/’Cause I have zero doubts/That this whole world’s ’bout/To turn into some girl scouts/That censorship bureau’s out to (Shut me down).”

Eminem announced The Death of Slim Shady in April shortly after Eminem opened the 2024 NFL Draft in his hometown of Detroit. The announcement, which arrived via the NFR Podcast, included a teaser for the project starring 50 Cent. The concept revolved around an investigation into the murder of Slim Shady, Eminem’s longtime alter ego. The caption read simply, “EMINEM-THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY. NEW ALBUM. SUMMER 2024.”

“Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies,” the reporter says in the clip. “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

The project is expected to arrive sometime this summer. Until then, check out the video above to see how the story ends.