Eminem Fools Fans With New Album Announcement

Eminem joked about releasing a sequel to “Infinite” weeks after Dr. Dre said Em was working on a new album.

Eminem participated in April Fools’ Day by pranking fans with a mock album release. Slim Shady shared a ridiculous trailer for a supposed sequel to his debut album Infinite on Monday (April 1).

“The highly anticipated next studio album goes back to where it all started,” the trailer’s voiceover declared. “Infinite but now it’s even more infinite. Out today.”

Although it was an obvious joke, some fans admitted Eminem fooled them. The trailer received more than 2 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Eminem trolled his fans, but they might not be waiting much longer for a new album. Dr. Dre claimed his longtime collaborator will drop an album in 2024 during a March appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year,” Dr. Dre said. “And I actually talked to him and he said it okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So, he has an album coming out. I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire.

Eminem hasn’t dropped an album since 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Slim Shady’s latest release was a song titled “Doomsday Pt. 2,” which arrived in January. The track renewed his bitter feud with Benzino.

“What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe/Go at his neck, how the f## is that?/How can I go at something he doesn’t have/Arms so short he can’t even touch his hands/When they’re above his head doing jumping jacks/Sorry, I don’t mean to upset you Ben/When I talk about all the debt you in/I hear that you been creeping on the low/In them cheap hotels that they catch you in,” Eminem rapped.

Benzino responded with two diss tracks: “Vulturius” and “Rap Elvis.” He declared himself “the Eminem slayer” after dropping the songs.