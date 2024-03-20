Dr. Dre Confirms Eminem Will Release New Album In 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Guilty Conscience” collaborators linked back up for more tunes.

Dr. Dre was immortalized in Los Angeles this week when the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the legendary music producer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to celebrate that accolade.

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent joined Dr. Dre on the ABC late-night talk show. After discussing Snoop’s upcoming Missionary album, Dre confirmed Eminem will have a studio LP dropping this year.

“Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now, Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” Dr. Dre told Jimmy Kimmel about his longtime musical protégé’s next body of work.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer continued, “I actually talked to him and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement, right here, on this show. So he has an album coming out. I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire.”

Dr. Dre played a significant role in Eminem becoming a Hip-Hop icon. Em’s 1999 album, The Slim Shady LP, featured production by the N.W.A member and a feature on the “Guilty Conscience” track. Eminem contributed to Dre’s classic studio LP, 2001, later that year.

Eminem released his eleventh album, Music to Be Murdered By, in 2020. The Detroit-bred MC has 10 career No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart. 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP and 2022’s The Eminem Show earned diamond certification from the RIAA.

Radio personality Big Boy hosted the Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Dr. Dre. In addition, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem and Jimmy Iovine attended the March 19 commemoration on Hollywood Boulevard. Snoop and Iovine honored their friend with speeches at the event.