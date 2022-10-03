Snoop Dogg Confirms Collab Album With Dr. Dre ‘Missionary’ Complete Next Month 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have spent months working on their new project, which marks the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle.’

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are reuniting on the upcoming album Missionary, 30 years after the success of the 1993’s Doggystyle.

While he teased the project earlier in the year, the Doggfather says it should be finished next month.

“You’re the first one to hear this,” Snoop announced during his recent appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast. “Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November.”

He continued, “And it’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to ‘Doggystyle.’ And the name of the album is ‘Missionary’.” When asked to explain the title, Snoop quipped, “The first album was ‘Doggystyle’.”

Snoop Dogg first revealed he and Dre were “cooking up a little something,” back in August. Since then, the iconic duo has been in the studio with Eminem, who posted a pic of the three of them. “Just a few bros.. hangin out,” he penned in the caption.

just a few bros.. hangin out. pic.twitter.com/3yCid6vJH7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 15, 2022

Later that month, Diddy took to Instagram with his own studio selfie with his “hero,” Dr. Dre. The mogul’s team confirmed Snoop Dogg was also present and the heavyweight trio was working on Missionary.

Elsewhere during the interview, Snoop Dogg also discussed his recent acquisition of Death Row Records.

“I was looking to get my masters back from ‘Doggystyle’,” Snoop explained. “During the process, they were – the people that had it – were charging more for the masters than for Death Row. So I had to ask myself, ‘Do I want the masters now, or do I want to go back and get that legacy?’”

He added, “Death Row Records should be the most prolific, dominant, business-minded companies to come out of the West Coast, that comes and stays with you for a lifetime.”