Eminem’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Surges Back Into The Top 5 Following Deluxe Edition Release

(AllHipHop News)
The man known as Slim Shady surprised the public when he dropped Music to Be Murdered By: Side B on December 18. The deluxe edition of Eminem’s eleventh studio LP arrived with 16 new tracks.
Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more… enjoy Side B. https://t.co/Ebt0AqnCk2 pic.twitter.com/xCu4nueIvP
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 18, 2020
Those additional songs helped elevate the album back into the Top 5 of the latest Billboard 200 chart. Music to Be Murdered By – Side B rose 196 spots to #3 behind Taylor Swift’s Evermore (#1) and Paul McCartney’s McCartney III (#2).
Eminem saw an increase of 1,125% in sales for Music to Be Murdered By over the last tracking week. The collection recorded another 94,000 equivalent album units, bringing its total to over 1.14 million units.
Music to Be Murdered By originally debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January with 279,000 first-week units. It has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.