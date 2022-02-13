Eminem Is Nervous About Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem is used to performing for big crowds, but he’s still nervous about being involved in this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The Hip-Hop superstar admitted he has some pre-show jitters ahead of Super Bowl LVI in an interview with Sway Calloway. Eminem said the stakes are high when performing in front of millions of people on live television.

“I’ma tell you, it’s f###### nerve-racking,” he told Sway. “It’s f###### nerve-racking. To me it’s like, there’s nothing more final than live TV. You know what I’m saying? So, if you f### up, your f###-up is there forever.”

Eminem will perform with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday (February 13). The Shady Records founder revealed he was blown away by Dr. Dre’s vision for the show.

“When Dre first asked, when the whole thing started going down and we were like, ‘OK, this might actually be serious,’ I was trying to envision what Dre might do,” Eminem told Sway. “I was thinking, ‘Yeah, that’s dope that all of us are gonna rap together.’ Right? And that kind of thing. But I didn’t expect the production to be like this.”

The Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Fans can watch the game and star-studded halftime show on NBC or stream it via Peacock.