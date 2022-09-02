Eminem Loses Himself In The Moment, Proposes Playing For Detroit Lions

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eminem offered to play for the Detroit Lions while visiting the team in a clip from HBO’s documentary series ‘Hard Knocks.’

The Detroit Lions shared a clip of Eminem’s visit ahead of HBO’s Hard Knocks season finale. The documentary series features a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s second year under head coach Dan Campbell.

Eminem chatted with Detroit Lions players as they prepared for the first game of the NFL season. While exchanging pleasantries, the 49-year-old rapper suggested himself for a spot on the roster.

“I said I’m here for whatever position,” he said. “I’m here. Any of ‘em. All of ‘em.”

Eminem added, “I said I’ll lace up whenever. Like, I’ll go to every game. I’ll stand on the sideline and if you guys need to put me in, put me in. Any position, I’m good. Actually, any position, I’m great.”

The Detroit Lions begin their season on September 11. The team’s last episode on HBO’s Hard Knocks premieres on Tuesday (September 6).

Eminem is coming off the release of his Curtain Call 2 album. His second greatest hits compilation dropped in August.

Curtain Call 2 debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. It was his 12th solo project to crack the Top 10.