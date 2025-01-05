Eminem & MGK’s Long-Running Feud Could End—If Jelly Roll Gets His Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly don’t like each other. Their long-running feud stretches back to 2012, when Kelly called Em’s then 16-year-old daughter Hailie “hot as f###.”

Over the years, they’ve exchanged multiple diss tracks, culminating with Slim Shady’s 2018 single “Killshot.” But if rapper-turned-country star Jelly Roll gets his way, they will mend their relationship in 2025. During a recent appearance on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, Jelly Roll revealed his dream is to sit them down together and show them how similar they are.

“My heart is always to bring them together one day,” Jelly Roll said. “I see so much more of them in each other than they know.”

Jelly Roll added that he has yet to broach the topic with Eminem considering they don’t know each other that well. As he explained, “I’m just still kinda glad that I’m in that circumference to be able to have them conversations.”

“My heart is always to bring them (Eminem & MGK) together one day. I see so much more of them in each other than they know…” — Jelly Roll on MGK & Eminem beef pic.twitter.com/CcyLtpvUzs — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) January 3, 2025

Jelly Roll, who’s known Machine Gun Kelly much longer than he’s known Eminem, also he said that Shady mentioning MGK was more of an honor than a diss.

“If you got mentioned in an Eminem song, it was like getting mentioned in a comedy special,” he said. “You couldn’t be hotter if you got mentioned in an Eminem [song].”

As for Eminem and MGK, the beef intensified in 2015, when MGK started suggesting in interviews that Eminem had him blacklisted from certain platforms and opportunities in the music industry, allegedly because of the tweet about Hailie. MGK framed himself as the underdog being targeted by the rap giant.

The feud got even worse when Eminem released the Kamikaze album in 2018, where he dissed MGK on the track “Not Alike.” Eminem criticized MGK’s career, rap skills and past comments about Hailie. In response, MGK dropped the diss track “Rap Devil,” a play on Eminem’s song “Rap God” in which he mocked Eminem’s age, relevance and personality, calling him bitter and out of touch.

Eminem responded with the aforementioned “Killshot,” a scathing diss track targeting MGK’s persona, career and credibility. The track became one of Eminem’s most-streamed singles, overshadowing MGK’s efforts in the beef.

Following the back-and-forth, MGK claimed he “won” the battle, but the rap community widely credited Eminem with the upper hand due to his lyrical prowess. MGK later shifted his focus to pop-punk music, reinventing himself with the album Tickets to My Downfall (2020), which marked a significant departure from his rap roots.

Jelly Roll and Eminem collaborated on the 2024 single “Somebody Save Me” from the diamond-selling MC’s latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). They performed the song live at the MTV Video Music Awards last September.