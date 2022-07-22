Eminem’s Old Home To Become Sanctuary For Bees

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A nonprofit called Detroit Hives is building a bee sanctuary at the site of Eminem’s childhood home after acquiring the vacant lot.

Bees will be taking over Eminem’s childhood home.

According to the Detroit News, the nonprofit Detroit Hives is building a bee sanctuary where Eminem used to live. Slim Shady’s old stomping grounds will become the Dresden Pollinator Habitat.

“The new home will be built just like a beehive,” Detroit Hives co-founder Timothy Paule Jackson said. “We have to create a colony.”

Jackson and his fiancé Nicole Lindsey acquired the site of Eminem’s old home and two other lots for $3,000. The Detroit Hives directors made the purchases with aid from the Detroit Black Farmerland Fund.

The couple’s nonprofit seeks to transform vacant lots into urban bee farms.

“We have extra hives at several locations that we can relocate a colony and have those boxes ready (at Dresden) by middle of October,” Jackson said. “Most residents want to see flowers, a place kids can go up and down safe and free from trash and blight, and that’s what we want too.”

Eminem’s childhood home was featured on the cover of his 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP. It was also used for the cover of his 2013 sequel The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

The State of Michigan demolished the house due to fire damage in 2013.