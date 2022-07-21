Snoop Dogg Praises Eminem For “Challenging” Collaboration: “The Rap Game Is Supposed To Be That”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eminem and Snoop Dogg teamed up for a song titled “From the D 2 the LBC” in June. The track will appear on the ‘Curtain Call 2’ compilation.

Snoop Dogg appreciated Eminem bringing out the best in the West Coast O.G. on their song “From the D 2 the LBC.”

The legendary rappers discussed their latest collaboration in a video posted on social media on Wednesday (July 20). Eminem said Snoop Dogg “killed it,” which led to the Doggfather commending Slim Shady.

“You challenged me, Marshall,” Snoop Dogg told Eminem. “You put me back in my karate school days where I used to be a young emcee and loved the challenge of having to try a new style, a new cadence.”

He continued, “The rap game is supposed to be that. It’s supposed to be challenging. It’s supposed to make you dig in yo’ bag. ‘Cause I’ve heard you on other songs with other rappers and you tend to show out, so I wanted to make sure I was gonna represent.”

Eminem responded, “You showed out. You definitely showed out.”

Snoop Dogg replied, “Just wanted to represent with you one time.”

Eminem and Snoop Dogg released their single “From the D 2 the LBC” in June. The track will appear on Em’s Curtain Call 2 compilation, which drops on August 5.

Listen to “From the D 2 the LBC” here.