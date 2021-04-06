Eminem Prays For DMX As Rapper Fights For His Life

(AllHipHop News)
Hundreds gathered to give their respects and others, who could get to him (whether that’s because of schedule, distance, or COVID-19 restrictions), took to social media to express their sentiments about the troubled multi-hyphenate.
One fan, friend, and colleague that has spoken out and sent him positive vibrations was Detroit fellow rapper, Eminem.
Em took to Twitter to write in a caption saying: “Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!”
On Friday, April 2nd, it was reported that DMX was brought to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. As recently as Monday, April 5th, he remained in critical condition while connected to life support.
The family notes that he is in a “vegetative state” with very little brain activity and remains in critical condition.
Early in 2020, fans wanted DMX and Eminem to compete against each other.
Both of the rappers were known to get busy as battle rappers. However, the producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz had another match: The Battle of the Dog with X and Snoop Dogg.
One of the highest viewed competitions in the series, both decided to make it a night of celebration instead of competition.
Prayers continue to go up for DMX.