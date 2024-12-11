Eminem Publicly Acknowledges Mother’s Recent Death—Kinda

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Debbie Nelson died in St. Joseph, Missouri on December 2 at the age of 69.

Eminem performed overseas in Abu Dhabi for the F1 Grand Prix event on Saturday (December 7) in support of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

During the Yas Etihad Arena performance, the diamond-selling MC appeared to acknowledge his mother Debbie Nelson’s recent death—albeit subtly. While performing the 2002 single “Without Me” from his fourth studio album, The Eminem Show, Eminem cut the part where he shouts, “F### you, Debbie!” and let the 40,000 people in attendance handle it instead.

The show marked Em’s first public appearance since Nelson lost her battle with lung cancer earlier this month. Some feared he’d cancel the performance, but fans were assured he’d show up through various social media posts.

Early in his career, he accused her of abuse and neglect in songs like “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” and “My Mom.” He’s suggested multiple times that Nelson had issues with substance abuse, particularly prescription drugs, and that her addiction contributed to the instability in their household. In “My Mom,” he mentions being exposed to drugs like V##### during his youth.

In 1999, Nelson sued him for defamation following the release of “My Name Is,” which included lines like, “I just found out my mom does more dope than I do/I told her I’d grow up to be a famous rapper/Make a record about doin’ drugs and name it after her.”

Nelson wanted $10 million in damages, but the lawsuit was settled in 2001 for $25,000, with Nelson reportedly receiving just $1,600 after legal fees. Continuing his contempt for Nelson, Eminem later rapped “f### you Debbie” on the aforementioned “Without Me.”

But now, in light of her death, perhaps that line will be a permanent part of the past.